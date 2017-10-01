Researchers observe individual cellular receptors at work

Using a revolutionary live-cell microscopy technique, an international team of scientist has observed for the first time individual receptors for hormones and widely used drugs at work in intact cells.

Researchers observe individual cellular receptors at work Using a revolutionary live-cell microscopy technique, an international team of scientist has for the first time observed individual receptors for hormones and drugs working in intact cells. 8 hours ago from Phys.org Individual receptors caught at work, 22 hours ago from Eurekalert