Imagine being able to quickly and accurately screen for diseases or chemical contaminants in a tiny drop of blood. Berkeley Lab scientist Daojing Wang and others have developed a multinozzle emitter array (MEA), a silicon chip that can dramatically shorten the time it takes to identify proteins, peptides, and other molecular components within small volumes of biological samples. This patented technology is now being commercialized by Newomics Inc., a company Wang launched to further develop the product and build a platform for personalized health care.

