Force field analysis provides clues to protein-ion interaction
The importance of proteins and metal ion interactions is well understood, but the mechanistic interactions between the two are still far from a complete picture. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, are working to quantitatively describe protein-ion interactions using what is called an atomic multipole optimized energetics for biomolecular applications force field. They describe their work in this week's The Journal of Chemical Physics.
Force field analysis provides clues to protein-ion interaction
5 hours ago from Phys.org
Force Field Analysis Provides Clues to Protein-Ion Interaction, 4 hours ago from Newswise
- Pages: 1