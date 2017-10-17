Pressurization isn't to blame for fouling of membranes, study finds

The desalination industry, a critical source of potable water in many arid regions, generated more than $13 billion last year and is expected to double within a decade. Most desalination plants today use a process called reverse osmosis (RO), which forces water through huge rolls of membranes, leaving the salt behind. One of the most expensive operational challenges for such plants is the fouling of these membranes by microorganisms.

Pressurization isn't to blame for fouling of membranes, study finds The desalination industry, a critical source of potable water in many arid regions, generated more than $13 billion last year and is expected to double within a decade. Most desalination plants ... 16 hours ago from Phys.org

Toward efficient high-pressure desalination One of the biggest operational challenges for desalination plants is the fouling of membranes by microbes. New research suggests a novel approach to reducing the rate of fouling, and thus improving ... 7 hours ago from ScienceDaily Toward efficient high-pressure desalination, 9 hours ago from Eurekalert