How molecular riboswitches work in bacteria

Many bacteria have molecular control elements, via which they can switch on and off genes. These riboswitches also open up new options in the development of antibiotics or for the detection and decomposition of environmental toxins. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Heidelberg University, and Freie Universität Berlin have now used light optical microscopy of single molecules to fundamentally study the way riboswitches work. This is reported in Nature Chemical Biology. (DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2476)

