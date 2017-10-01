Gold 'nanoprobes' used to track blood flow in tiny vessels

Researchers have developed gold nanoparticles that can be coated to monitor the flow of blood in the smallest blood vessels inside the human body, where the size of the nanoparticles is not more than...

Gold 'nanoprobes' used to track blood flow in tiny vessels Scientists have designed gold nanoparticles, no bigger than 100 nanometres, which can be coated and used to track blood flow in the smallest blood vessels in the body. 17 hours ago from Phys.org

Iridium-Coated Gold Nanoparticles as Probes for Optical Imaging of Blood Flow Researchers have developed gold nanoparticles that can be coated to monitor the flow of blood in the smallest blood vessels inside the human body, where the size of the nanoparticles is not ... 42 minutes ago from AZoNano