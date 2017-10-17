Scientists develop potentially therapeutic gel, which detects nitric oxide, absorbs excess fluids and delivers drugs

IBS scientists at the Center for Self-Assembly and Complexity, within the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), invented a hydrogel to fight rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases. Published in Advanced Materials, this jelly-like material could be used to absorb extra fluids in swelling joints and release drugs.

