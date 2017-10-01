A new Australian study of peptide hormones critical for plant development could result in wide-ranging benefits for agriculture, tissue culture, and related industries, and even improve knowledge of peptides in humans. The study, involving University of Queensland and University of Sydney researchers, synthesized and examined the function of CLE peptides, a relatively new class of the peptide hormone family in plants.

