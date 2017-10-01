Completing the drug design jigsaw

A powerful new way of analysing how drugs interact with molecules in the body could aid the design of better treatments with fewer side-effects.

Completing the drug design jigsaw A powerful new way of analysing how drugs interact with molecules in the body could aid the design of better treatments with fewer side-effects. 2 hours ago from Phys.org Completing the drug design jigsaw, 5 minutes ago from Eurekalert Completing the drug design jigsaw, 5 hours ago from AlphaGalileo