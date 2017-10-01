Light-Activated Nanoparticles Help Fight Drug-Resistant Superbugs
Light-activated nanoparticles, also known as quantum dots, can provide a crucial boost in effectiveness for antibiotic treatments used to combat drug-resistant superbugs such as E. coli and Salmonella, new University of Colorado Boulder research shows.
