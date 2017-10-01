Light-Activated Nanoparticles Help Fight Drug-Resistant Superbugs

Light-activated nanoparticles, also known as quantum dots, can provide a crucial boost in effectiveness for antibiotic treatments used to combat drug-resistant superbugs such as E. coli and Salmonella, new University of Colorado Boulder research shows.

Light-Activated Nanoparticles Help Fight Drug-Resistant Superbugs Quantum dots boost the efficacy of antibiotics 9 hours ago from IEEE Spectrum

Light-activated nanoparticles can supercharge current antibiotics Light-activated nanoparticles, also known as quantum dots, can provide a crucial boost in effectiveness for antibiotic treatments used to combat drug-resistant superbugs such as E. coli and ... 10 hours ago from Phys.org