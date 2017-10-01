Researchers demonstrate engineering approach to combine drugs, control parasitic worms

Laboratory video tells the story: tiny, parasitic worms swimming freely in a nutrient solution are active and mobile; expose the same kind of worms to a mixture of four drugs optimized by an engineering technique and they're partially paralyzed, struggling in place.

