This intriguing drone concept drops packages straight into your hands

It is clear at the rate things are going, delivery by drones will be the next big thing. This is because unlike trucks or cars, drones can skip traffic which means that it has the potential to reach its destination quicker, which might be ideal for nearby deliveries. We’ve already seen how companies like Domino’s and 7-Eleven are taking advantage of that.However for the most part, drone deliveries usually deliver directly to the person’s address, but the folks at Cambridge Consultants have since launched a new app and service called DelivAir that changes that by using drones to make deliveries directly to the person who ordered, as opposed to sending it to a physical address.This means that if you’re out and about and suddenly you remember that you needed something for school or work, instead of rushing back home or heading to a store, DelivAir can deliver your purchase directly to you wherever you are. This could also work for food where if you’re in the park and you’re feeling a bit peckish and with the De

