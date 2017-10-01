Health researchers visualize a life in silico
Programming a molecular biology experiment can be similar to playing Sudoku; both are simple if you're working with only a few molecules or a small grid, but they explode in complexity as they grow. Now, in a paper published on Oct. 3 in the Biophysical Journal, researchers at UConn Health's Virtual Cell Project (vcell.org) have made it far easier for cell biologists to build complex biological models.
