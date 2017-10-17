In a sharp and pointy world, wound healing is a critical and marvelous process. Despite a tremendous amount of scientific study, many outstanding mysteries still surround the way in which cells in living tissue respond to and repair physical damage.

In a sharp and pointy world, wound healing is a critical and marvelous process. Despite a tremendous amount of scientific study, many outstanding mysteries still surround the way in which cells ...

7 hours ago from Phys.org

Cell signals that trigger wound healing are surprisingly complex, 2 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Cell Signals That Trigger Wound Healing Are Surprisingly Complex, 6 hours ago from Newswise