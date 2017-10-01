Simulations detail the mechanisms of kinesins that carry cargo inside cells. Rice scientists determined the motor proteins respond best to strong forces and hardly at all to weak ones, even those applied by motors attached to the same cargo.

If you're the motor protein up front, be prepared to do the heavy pulling.

8 hours ago from Phys.org

Kinesins ignore weak forces as they carry heavy loads, 9 hours ago from Eurekalert