Proteins and drugs are often attached to lipids to promote crystallization or ensure delivery to targeted tissues within the body, but only the smallest proteins and molecules fit within these fat structures. A new study reveals a lipid structure that can support much larger proteins and molecules than before, potentially increasing the variety of drugs that can be attached to these fat molecules.

13 hours ago from Phys.org

Large, crystalline lipid scaffolds bring new possibilities to protein, drug research, 13 hours ago from Eurekalert