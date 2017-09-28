Self-flying drone network completes maiden delivery in Switzerland

Drones will help deliver toothbrushes, deodorant and smartphones to Swiss homes this fall as part of a pilot project, the first of its kind over a densely populated area. Drone firm Matternet, based in Menlo Park, California, said Thursday it's partnering on the Zurich project with Mercedes-Benz's vans division and Swiss e-commerce startup Siroop. It's been approved by Switzerland's aviation authority. Matternet CEO Andreas Raptopoulos says the drones will take items...

