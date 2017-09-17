Fluorine-containing molecules from cell cultures

Natural organic compounds that contain fluorine are rare because living organisms -- with a few exceptions -- do not produce them. American scientists have now genetically engineered a microbial host for organofluorine metabolism, allowing it to produce a fluoridated intermediate known as a diketide. As reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie, the diketide could then be used as a monomer for the in vivo production of fluorinated bioplastics.