Sangyong Jon, a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at KAIST, and his team developed combined photoacoustic imaging and photothermal therapy for cancer by using Bilirubin (BR) nanoparticles.The team expects this research, which shows high biocompatibility as well as outstanding photoacoustic imaging and photothermal therapy, to be an appropriate system in the field of treatment for cancer.

8 hours ago from Phys.org

Photoacoustic imaging and photothermal cancer therapy using BR nanoparticles, 8 hours ago from Eurekalert