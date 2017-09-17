The motor protein dancing in all our cells
Motor proteins drive many of the essential processes in our cells. They move with a dancing motion, as Professor Erik Schäffer and his team have shown in a new study. In order to observe the tiny proteins, which are measured in nanometers, Schäffer uses optical tweezers he developed himself. The results of the study have been published in the latest edition of PNAS.
