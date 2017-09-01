Dentistry study pinpoints role of proteins that produce pearls

While it is known that pearls are made of calcium carbonate with an organic matrix core, the role of the proteins modulating the organization of these crystals has, until recently, been unclear. Researchers at NYU Dentistry reported the role of two such proteins that regulate the processes leading up to the formation of pearl.

Dentistry study pinpoints role of proteins that produce pearls Pearls are among nature's most beautiful creations, and have been treasured for countless centuries. Beneath one's iridescent surface lies a tough and resilient structure made of intricately ... 7 hours ago from Phys.org

NYU Dentistry Study Pinpoints Role of Proteins That Produce Pearls Pearls' Tough Structures Hold Clues for Creating Hardy Materials, With Possibilities from Dentistry to Aerospace 7 hours ago from Newswise NYU dentistry study pinpoints role of proteins that produce pearls, 7 hours ago from Eurekalert