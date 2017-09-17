A prototype device developed by an international team of engineers can sift exceedingly tiny particles called exosomes from blood samples without having to send samples off to a lab. The device, which combines acoustic cell-sorting and microfluidic technologies, could be a boon to both scientific research and medical applications.

Cells secrete nanoscale packets called exosomes that carry important messages from one part of the body to another. Scientists from MIT and other institutions have now devised a way to intercept ...

10 hours ago from Phys.org

Blood testing via sound waves may replace some tissue biopsies, 9 hours ago from Science Blog