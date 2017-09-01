Researchers from the Mayo Clinic have proposed that negative cellular responses to titanium-based nanoparticles released from metal implants interfere in bone formation and resorption at the site of repair, resulting in implant loosening and joint pain. Their review of recent scientific evidence and call for further research to characterize the biological, physical, and chemical interactions between titanium dioxide nanoparticles and bone-forming cells is published in BioResearch Open Access, a peer-reviewed open access journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the BioResearch Open Access website.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic have proposed that negative cellular responses to titanium-based nanoparticles released from metal implants interfere in bone formation and resorption at the ...

2 hours ago from Medical Xpress

Do titanium dioxide particles from orthopedic implants disrupt bone repair?, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert

Do Titanium Dioxide Particles from Orthopedic Implants Disrupt Bone Repair?, 5 hours ago from AlphaGalileo