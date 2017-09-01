Scientists map key DNA protein complex at near-atomic resolution

Chalking up another success for a new imaging technology that has energized the field of structural biology, researchers at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) obtained the highest resolution map yet of a large assembly of human proteins that is critical to DNA function.

