BMW Z4 concept struts its stuff at the Frankfurt auto show - Roadshow

Kia's Proceed concept is a low-slung sport wagon with a striking profile, excellent proportions and an interesting scent based Memory Bank feature.

BMW Z4 concept struts its stuff at the Frankfurt auto show - Roadshow Check out the next generation of Bimmer's roadster. The concept Z4 makes an appearance in Frankfurt. 6 hours ago from CNET Cutting Edge

Yes, really. One of the hottest concepts in Frankfurt is a Kia - Roadshow Kia's Proceed concept is a low-slung sport wagon with a striking profile, excellent proportions and an interesting scent based Memory Bank feature. 11 hours ago from CNET