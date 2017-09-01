Yale scientists have developed a new class of small molecules that attack fungal infections by clinging to the cell wall of harmful fungi and recruiting a swarm of antibodies to join the fight.

Yale scientists have developed a new class of small molecules that attack fungal infections by clinging to the cell wall of harmful fungi and recruiting a swarm of antibodies to join the fight.

6 hours ago from Phys.org

Storming the cellular barricades to fight fungi, 7 hours ago from Eurekalert