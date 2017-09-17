By incorporating magnetic nanoparticles in cells and developing a system using miniaturized magnets, researchers at the Laboratoire Matière et Systèmes Complexes (CNRS/Université Paris Diderot), in collaboration with the Laboratoire Adaptation Biologique et Vieillissement (CNRS/UPMC) and the Centre de Recherche Cardiovasculaire de Paris (Inserm/Université Paris Descartes), have succeeded in creating cellular magnetic “Legos.” They were able to aggregate cells using only magnets and without an external supporting matrix, with the cells then forming a tissue that can be deformed at will. This approach, which is detailed in Nature Communications on September 12, 2017, could prove to be a powerful tool for biophysical studies, as well as the regenerative medicine of tomorrow.

By incorporating magnetic nanoparticles in cells and developing a system using miniaturized magnets, researchers have succeeded in creating cellular magnetic 'Legos.' They were able to aggregate ...

2 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Magnetic cellular 'Legos' for the regenerative medicine of the future, 7 hours ago from Eurekalert

Magnetic cellular “Legos” for the regenerative medicine of the future, 8 hours ago from AlphaGalileo