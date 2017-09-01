To improve health monitoring, simply trip the 'nanoswitch'

A team of researchers from Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Harvard's Wyss Institute have adapted their DNA nanoswitch technology -- previously demonstrated to aid drug discovery and the measure of biochemical interactions -- into a new platform that they call the nanoswitch-linked immunosorbent assay (NLISA) for fast, sensitive and specific protein detection.

