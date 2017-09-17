Fraud in meat products has become, in recent years, a battle of the food industry and public health. Although there are numerous strategies to detect it, they are not sufficiently selective and sensitive to differentiate close animal species. A collaboration of the Faculties of Chemistry and Biology of the Complutense University of Madrid has developed an electrochemical biosensor capable of detecting, in just one hour, processes of adulteration of beef with horse meat.

3 hours ago from ScienceDaily

A biosensor detects adulteration of horse in beef meat within 1 hour, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert