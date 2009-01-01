Japanese Researchers Develop Breathable On-skin Biosensor (1)

When the sheet-like electrode is placed on human skin and a small amount of water is sprayed on it, the polyvinyl alcohol melts and sticks to the skin, forming metal electrodes along the uneven skin surface. Also, it can be easily removed from the skin by, for example, rubbing it.

