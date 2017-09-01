Researchers at the University of Waterloo have invented a fast, affordable way for developing communities to test their drinking water for potentially deadly E. coli.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have invented a fast, affordable way for developing communities to test their drinking water for potentially deadly E. coli.

10 hours ago from Phys.org

Researchers develop cheaper, faster test for E. coli in drinking water, 12 hours ago from Eurekalert