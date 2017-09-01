Researchers from New Zealand's University of Otago have used advanced technology to find out why three common fiber types differ in how they take in and release body odor. Using proton transfer reaction-mass spectrometry (PTR-MS), the researchers studied cotton, polyester and wool and found that cotton adsorbed and released the least amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), whilst polyester was the worst offender in terms of odor binding and emission.

