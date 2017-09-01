Nuclear pore complexes are tiny channels where the exchange of substances between the cell nucleus and the cytoplasm takes place. Scientists at the University of Basel report on startling new research that might overturn established models of nuclear transport regulation. Their study published in the Journal of Cell Biology reveals how shuttling proteins known as importins control the function of nuclear pores -- as opposed to the view that nuclear pores control the shuttling of importins.

Mon 4 Sep 17 from Phys.org

