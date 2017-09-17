New fluorescent dyes could advance biological imaging
Scientists at HHMI's Janelia Research Campus have developed a new method for fine-tuning the structure of rhodamine dyes, and can now create a colorful palette of fluorescent molecules.
New fluorescent dyes could advance biological imaging
With a new technique to craft a spectrum of glowing dyes, chemists are no longer chasing rainbows.
5 hours ago from Phys.org
New fluorescent dyes could advance biological imaging, 36 minutes ago from ScienceDaily
New Fluorescent Dyes Could Advance Biological Imaging, 3 hours ago from Newswise
New fluorescent dyes could advance biological imaging, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1