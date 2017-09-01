Was the primordial soup a hearty pre-protein stew?

One of the biggest biological mysteries is how life originally sparked out of non-living molecules. The answer likely lies in the primordial soup, a mineral-rich mixture that was lapping against the shorelines on early Earth, but there's still a big question mark hovering over just how these molecules managed to link up to form life-giving proteins. To find out, researchers at Georgia Tech have recreated some of the conditions common to a pre-life Earth, and discovered that drying and rewetting this primordial soup lets these key peptides form quickly and relatively easily.

