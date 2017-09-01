Bacteria and other microbes can pump out building blocks for biofuels. Unfortunately, getting microbes to produce enough building blocks, lipids, presents a significant challenge. Microbes often fall short of what they could theoretically produce. This study examined high-lipid mutant variants of Rhodobacter sphaeroides. The scientists showed that altering the bacterial cell envelope results in more lipids relative to the parent strain.

