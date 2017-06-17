Purifying water with swimming, bacteria-hunting microbots

In the future, contaminated water may be made drinkable not through the addition of harsh chemicals, but by pouring in a bucket of swimming robots instead. European researchers have developed spherical microbots that could do just that, swimming around under their own power to catch and kill deadly bacteria before being easily removed from the water... Continue Reading Purifying water with swimming, bacteria-hunting microbots Category: Science Tags: American Chemical Society Bacteria Microbots Purification Water Related Articles: Water-purifying tech brings new meaning to "coffee foam" "Black rectangle" uses the sun to make water safe to drink LED foil developed for ultra-portable water purification Katadyn Vario Water Filter Thirst Aid – on-the-fly water purific

Purifying water with swimming, bacteria-hunting microbots In the future, contaminated water may be made drinkable not through the addition of harsh chemicals, but by pouring in a bucket of swimming robots instead. European researchers have ... Wed 28 Jun 17 from Gizmag

While magnesium bubbles propel the bots, layers of iron, gold, and silver attract and kill as much as 80 percent of E. coli in experimental water samples. Water contamination and water-borne diseases are a serious public health crisis in the United States, as well as around the world. Though some may tend to think of unsafe drinking water as existing ... 1 hours ago from Discovery News