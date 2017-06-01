Scientists create a cellular guillotine for studying single-cell wound repair

While doing research at the Woods Hole Marine Biological Laboratory in Massachusetts, Sindy Tang learned of a remarkable organism: Stentor coeruleus. It's a single-celled, free-living freshwater organism, shaped like a trumpet and big enough to see with the naked eye. And, to Tang's amazement, if cut in half it can heal itself into two healthy cells.

