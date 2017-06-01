Imprecise iron supplementation can spur increase in salmonella

It would seem that too much iron is too much iron—whether it is ingested from particular foods or stored in the body genetically—and that pathogens such as Salmonella would grow identically in either case. It turns out that this is not the case, and that genetic and dietary forms of hemochromatosis – iron overload – lead to divergent paths with respect to Salmonella infection. This is the conclusion of a recent paper published in Frontiers in Cellular Infection and Microbiology, authored by Dr. Manfred Nairz and colleagues.