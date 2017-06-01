New insights into the toxin behind tetanus

Tetanus toxin is the neurotoxin that causes lockjaw. Many are vaccinated, but tetanus still kills tens of thousands of people per year worldwide. Researchers from the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, led by Dr. Pål Stenmark, have now uncovered the poison's structure. For the first time, the way the poison is constructed has been revealed.

