Magnetic implants used to treat 'dancing eyes'

A UCL-led research team has successfully used magnets implanted behind a person's eyes to treat nystagmus, a condition characterized by involuntary eye movements.

Magnetic implants used to treat 'dancing eyes' A research team has successfully used magnets implanted behind a person's eyes to treat nystagmus, a condition characterised by involuntary eye movements. 6 hours ago from Medical Xpress Magnetic implants used to treat 'dancing eyes', 6 hours ago from Eurekalert