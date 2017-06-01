Tiny nanoparticles offer significant potential in detecting/treating disease new review of work on exosomes
Exosomes - tiny biological nanoparticles which transfer information between cells - offer significant potential in detecting and treating disease, the most comprehensive overview so far of research in the field has concluded. Areas which could benefit include cancer treatment and regenerative medicine.
44 minutes ago from Phys.org
Tiny nanoparticles offer significant potential in detecting/treating disease new review of work on exosomes
A Potent Tool to Treat Pancreatic Cancer May Already Be in Your Body
Scientists are trying to engineer tiny bubbles released by cells called exosomes to slow the growth of currently untreatable cancers.
Tue 20 Jun 17 from MIT Technology Review
