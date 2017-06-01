Tiny nanoparticles offer significant potential in detecting/treating disease new review of work on exosomes

Exosomes - tiny biological nanoparticles which transfer information between cells - offer significant potential in detecting and treating disease, the most comprehensive overview so far of research in the field has concluded. Areas which could benefit include cancer treatment and regenerative medicine.

