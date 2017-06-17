University of Leicester research to help improve accuracy of criminal investigations Research looks at specific chemical aspects of tissue decomposition to train victim recovery police dogs Different tissue types release similar organic compounds which can be detected by dogs Only research within the UK to apply novel multidimensional chromatography technique to the understanding of decomposition

Researchers from the University of Leicester are working with police forces in the UK to improve the accuracy of police dogs in identifying human remains in criminal investigations.

2 hours ago from Phys.org

Researchers work with dogs to sniff out chemicals that identify human remains, 22 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Researchers work with dogs to sniff out chemicals that identify human remains, Thu 22 Jun 17 from AlphaGalileo