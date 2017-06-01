New insight into a central biological dogma on ion transport
New research results from Aarhus University and New York University show how active transport of potassium can be achieved by a membrane protein complex that has roots in both ion pump and ion channel super-families. The results, which have just been published in Nature, shed new light on what define channels and pumps.
New insight into a central biological dogma on ion transport
New research results from Aarhus University and New York University show how active transport of potassium can be achieved by a membrane protein complex that has roots in both ion pump and ion ...
4 hours ago from Phys.org
New insight into a central biological dogma on ion transport, 5 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1