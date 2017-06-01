Algorithm leads to a dramatic improvement in drug discovery methods

An algorithm developed at the Hebrew University cuts through the immense number of possible solutions to shorten drug discovery times from years to months. The algorithm can be applied to other types of problems in which the number of possibilities is immense, such as land transport, aviation, communications and biological systems. The development of this algorithm earned Prof. Goldblum a Kaye Innovation Award for 2017.

