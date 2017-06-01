Common water treatments could damage DNA

Scientists are warning that a water treatment widely used in developing countries could be damaging the DNA of those drinking it. Despite poor evidence of their effectiveness as a water disinfectant, colloidal silver and silver nanoparticles are increasingly being promoted for treating potentially contaminated drinking water in low income countries. A study led by the University of East Anglia has concluded that there is a risk these treatments could in fact cause genotoxicity.

