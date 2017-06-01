Antibacterials in soap should be regulated globally, say experts
Are you buying antimicrobial or antibacterial soaps? According to over 200 scientists and medical professionals, you may want to save your money. A consensus statement published today in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Environmental Health Perspectives concludes that common antimicrobial products do not provide health benefits and cause health and environmental harm. The statement also calls for greater caution in using antimicrobial chemicals in everyday products.
3 hours ago from Newscientist
4 hours ago from Medical Xpress
Don't fall for a catchy name -- regular soap works just as fine as antimicrobials, without any risks.
1 hours ago from ZME Science
Why Are Scientists Questioning the Safety of Triclosan and Triclocarban?
7 hours ago from Newswise
