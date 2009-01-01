Synthetic fragrance, the new second hand smoke

Fragrance is called “the new second-hand smoke.” Like cigarettes, fragrance is harmful to the health of users and bystanders, its toxic effect lingering for hours after initial use. Over the past fifty years, 80 to 90 percent of fragrance ingredients have been synthesized from petroleum and some of the commonly found harmful chemicals in fragranced products include acetone, phHealth and Wellness: Perfume and FragranceLatest News: Current News

