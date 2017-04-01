Simple method for converting carboxylic acids into boronate esters and boronic acids

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from the Scripps Research Institute has developed a simple, practical method for converting carboxylic acids into boronate esters and boronic acids. In their paper published in the journal Science, the team describes the process and why they believe it will make such compounds more accessible.

Simple method for converting carboxylic acids into boronate esters and boronic acids 3 hours ago from Phys.org

Easy access to boronate esters and boronic acids Methodology swaps out carboxylic acids for boron functional groups at late stages of syntheses 21 hours ago from CandEN