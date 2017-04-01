Unraveling mysteries of mouthparts of butterflies

Matthew S. Lehnert, assistant professor of biological sciences at Kent State University at Stark, has been studying how the mouthparts of butterflies and moths work since 2010. His research shows that the method in which flies and butterflies ingest liquids into their own bodies for nourishment may be used as a model for delivering disease-fighting drugs to the human body. Drug delivery systems are engineered technologies for the targeted delivery and/or controlled release of therapeutic agents.

